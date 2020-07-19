Close call at Tirupati airport

The fire tender that overturned on the runway of the Tirupati International Airport at Renigunta on Sunday.

Tirupati

19 July 2020 23:11 IST

Fire tender overturns on runway, hits flight operations

A major mishap was averted at the Tirupati International Airport on Sunday when an IndiGo flight made an aborted landing after the pilot spotted an overturned fire tender on the runway during final approach.

The 6E7105 Hyderabad-Tirupati-Bengaluru flight (AT76), with 70 people on board including passengers and crew, immediately made a go-around and continued on its way to Bengaluru, its next destination, without landing in Tirupati.

The fire tender had arrived on the runway for a mandatory check ahead of the flight’s arrival, but overturned while manoeuvring a sharp turn. Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials immediately deployed rescue staff and the vehicle was removed from the runway. However, the incident caused a three-hour delay for other flights on this sector.

The 40 Tirupati-bound passengers who were on the flight alighted at the airport when the flight landed here on its return journey from Bengaluru to Hyderabad.