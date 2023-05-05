Clogged drains, waterlogged roads cause public much trouble in Vijayawada

May 05, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Several low-lying areas were inundated owing to the rain in the city on Friday. Water stagnated on main roads causing much difficulties to the public. What’s more, just one spell of rain was enough for many of the roads to get flooded and for water to enter houses in several colonies, residents said.

Roads at Patamata, Gurunanak Colony, Patamata Lanka, a few parts of Moghalrajpuram and other areas were a foot under water, with drains unable to remove any water.

“Many roads were seen under a sheet of water for about two hours after the rain. Drains were clogged with garbage; it was tough for people in some areas,” said Jayamma, a resident.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Almost all the drains were overflowing after a spell of rain and the roads were blocked. Minor accidents occurred at many places as bike riders fell, unable to negotiate the waterlogged roads,” said P. Krishna of Patamata.

Since the civic authorities were not cleaning the drains and clearing the bins at some places, water could not flow freely, creating a flood-like situation even after moderate rains, a few residents said.

VMC, however, said that some residents encroached upon the drains and built permanent constructions. “In some colonies, residents were throwing plastic waste into the drains, blocking the small and main drains, thus creating a problem during rains,” said a VMC official.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao held Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) responsible for the drowning of six-year-old Abhiram.