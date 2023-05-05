ADVERTISEMENT

Clogged drains, waterlogged roads cause public much trouble in Vijayawada

May 05, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Many roads were inundated as drains were not cleaned, say public; water enter houses in several colonies

The Hindu Bureau

Vehicles negotiate a waterlogged main road in Vijayawada on Friday. The city received heavy rain, causing inconvenience to the public in many areas. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Several low-lying areas were inundated owing to the rain in the city on Friday. Water stagnated on main roads causing much difficulties to the public. What’s more, just one spell of rain was enough for many of the roads to get flooded and for water to enter houses in several colonies, residents said.

Roads at Patamata, Gurunanak Colony, Patamata Lanka, a few parts of Moghalrajpuram and other areas were a foot under water, with drains unable to remove any water.

“Many roads were seen under a sheet of water for about two hours after the rain. Drains were clogged with garbage; it was tough for people in some areas,” said Jayamma, a resident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Almost all the drains were overflowing after a spell of rain and the roads were blocked. Minor accidents occurred at many places as bike riders fell, unable to negotiate the waterlogged roads,” said P. Krishna of Patamata.

Since the civic authorities were not cleaning the drains and clearing the bins at some places, water could not flow freely, creating a flood-like situation even after moderate rains, a few residents said.

VMC, however, said that some residents encroached upon the drains and built permanent constructions. “In some colonies, residents were throwing plastic waste into the drains, blocking the small and main drains, thus creating a problem during rains,” said a VMC official.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao held Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) responsible for the drowning of six-year-old Abhiram.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US