Climbing peaks, conquering himself

It was ecstasy beyond words for young mountaineer Sk.Himmamsa from here as he set foot on Mt.Everest holding the tricolour this summer.

He was able to achieve the uphill task with tips from local sherpas on the wind movement on May 16 this year after rigorous training at the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute at Darjeeling and at the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports at Pahalgam. “I could not believe then how I made it on that day,'' recalls Mr. Himmamsa with excitement still writ large on his face as it happened today.

Son of a construction worker, the 23-year-old climber is not resting on his laurels.

Motivation Mastan Babu

“I will make the country proud by rewriting the record of none other than Malli Mastan Babu, also from Andhra Pradesh, who etched his name in the record books by climbing the seven summits across all the continents in just 173 days”, he says brimming with confidence before leaving here for Russia to scale Mt. Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe, later this month.

Mr. Himmamsa took to mountaineering drawing inspiration from Malli Mastan Babu like other adventurists in the State and elsewhere. “The ace mountaineer might not be here physically with us. But he has definitely sowed the seeds in the minds of youngsters like me to take to this adventure sport very seriously,” he acknowledges while recalling Mastan Babu who perished in the Andes mountain ranges in Chile in South America while pursuing what he liked most - scaling tallest peaks in the world.

Seeking sponsors

“If sponsors come in a big way to back me, I will be able to accomplish the herculean task on hand quite easily,” he told The Hindu gearing up for the big event of scaling the 5,642-metre dormant volcanic dome in Southern Russia. This will be followed by scaling of the peaks in other continents-- Aconcagua (South America), Denali (North America), Vinson Massif (Antarctica) and Kosciuszko (Australia).Earlier, the State Government arranged for his training at Darjeeling, Phelgham and Ladakh for over nine months for his Everest expedition. Local granite baron P. Srikanth of Anand Granites is sponsoring his Mt. Elbrus trip.

Goal: Army commando

But for his father Sk.Mastan and mother Sk.Mastanbee, a home-maker who had been providing the much needed encouragement during testing times, he would not have been what he is now, adds the mountaineer. A B.Com from the local Harshini Degree College, Sk. Himmamsa nurtures a big ambition of joining the Indian Army after training at the Dehradun-based Indian Military Academy, andeventually become a commando.