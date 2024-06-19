GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Climate-resilient agriculture is prerequisite for sustainable development, says ICAR chief

Tobacco industry contributes ₹32,516 crore annually to national economy through exports and excise tax reviews and sustains employment for 45.7 million people, says Director General of ICAR

Published - June 19, 2024 09:06 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Himanshu Pathak, Director General of ICAR and Secretary Department of Agricultural Research, New Delhi, addressing the Central Tobacco Research Institute scientists at CTRI Research Station in Guntur on Wednesday.

| Photo Credit: T. Vijay Kumar

Himanshu Pathak, Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)and Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research, New Delhi, has said that climate-resilient agriculture is a prerequisite for sustainable development in the face of climate change and that farm scientists should focus their research on it.  

While addressing the Central Tobacco Research Institute scientists on Wednesday at Guntur CTRI Research Station, Dr. Pathak said that climate change is the major challenge influencing the performance of Indian Agriculture.  

Dr. Pathak said that tobacco is a golden crop and a symbol of economic prosperity to millions of farmers in the country.

The ICAR-CTRI, with its six research stations located across the country, has been addressing the needs of all 13 tobacco types that have grown in different agroecological regions since its inception.  

Dr. Pathak said that the tobacco industry contributes approximately ₹32,516 crore annually to the national economy through exports and excise reviews while sustaining employment for 45.7 million individuals.  

He said Guntur is a prominent trade hub for tobacco and home to the CTRI Research Station, which holds a revered status in the country. He emphasized that innovative approaches are the need of the hour.  

Andhra Pradesh / Agriculture / tobacco

