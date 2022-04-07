Climate crisis is biggest health threat to humans, says A.P. Governor

Harichandan praises healthcare workers for their services during COVID-19 pandemic

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has described climate crisis across the globe as the biggest health threat to humans.

Participating as the chief guest at the World Health Day celebrations organised by the Andhra Hospitals at its Brain and Heart Institute in the city on Thursday, Mr. Harichandan said the day calls for global attention to the urgent need for action to make this planet a healthy place for all living creatures.

World Health Day is celebrated to mark the foundation of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 1948 and the theme for the celebration this year was 'our planet, our health'.

The Governor said the doctors and healthcare workers in the country would be remembered for their services during the coronavirus pandemic. “Doctors should be sympathetic towards the poor and help the downtrodden sections of the society that lack awareness about many diseases and their treatments,” he said.

Mr. Harichandan congratulated the doctors and staff of the Andhra Hospitals for successfully performing more than 2,000 heart surgeries on children free of cost in the past six years.

Andhra Hospitals managing director Dr. P.V. Ramana Murthy said that more than 99% of the surgeries conducted on children were successful.

Chief of Children's Services at Andhra Hospitals Dr. P. V. Rama Rao said the surgeries were performed on children born with heart ailments with the support of the hospital team, Healing Little Hearts, UK, actors Mahesh Babu and Samantha (Pratyusha Support), Rotary Club of Vijayawada, Vasudha Foundation and Swarna Bharat Trust.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor R.P. Sisodia, parents and children who underwent surgeries recently, hospital staff and others were present on the occasion.