Climate change brings abundant groundwater to Anantapur 

February 15, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Is there a positive side to climate change? Going by the extreme weather events witnessed in the last three years in the undivided Anantapur district, it is clear that they were part of the phenomenon called “Climate Change” as single spell of 50mm to over 100 mm rainfall was witnessed on four occasions.

If these extreme weather events led to some damage to standing agriculture crops and breach in some tanks, and flooding of others, the positive side has been the very beneficial rise in groundwater table in the district from 10.81 metres (below ground level) in February 2001 to 5.82 metres in February 2023. This tremendous increase has been witnessed for the first time in February 2002 (8.13 metres), but in the years in between the water table had been going down and had never come up beyond that. It went down even to 23.91 metres in February 2017, Groundwater Deputy Director K. Thippeswamy told The Hindu.

Agriculture Research Station Rekulakunta Agrometereologist K. Ashok Kumar attributes the increase in the groundwater table to the extreme weather events — at least four of them in the past two years, when Yadiki received 95 mm rainfall in October 2019, Kadiri Town witnessed flooding in November 2021 and Anantapur city witnessed flooding on October 8 due to heavy rains in the upper reaches in 2022.

These were some of the prominent weather events that disrupted the normal life and flooded several places, but they have a positive side too as the majority of the reservoirs, large ponds and small storage tanks along with farm ponds filled to their brim during these three years giving good relief to the farmers and bringing copious inflows into underground aquifers, Mr. Ashok Kumar said.

The peak rainfall events for kharif, rabi and off-seasons were analysed at the weather station in Rekulakunta and it was noted that in kharif season (June-September), maximum number of events of rainfall with more than 100 mm/day were recorded 4 years in the month of September, followed by July and August with three events in each month in the past decades.