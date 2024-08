The State government will start clearing bushes in the capital city of Amaravati from August 7 (Wednesday), said Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P. Narayana. He said once the unwanted plants were removed, the work related to the development of the capital city would be started. Meanwhile, he said that the government would launch 100 Anna Canteens across the State on August 15.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.