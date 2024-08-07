GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Clearance of wild bushes commences in Amaravati capital region

With the previous YSRCP government dumping the capital project, thick, thorny plants grew in a vast extent of the region, forcing the NDA government to call for tenders to clear them before kick-starting infrastructure works; the exercise is essential for showing the returnable developed lands promised to the farmers, says Minister Narayana

Published - August 07, 2024 07:31 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.
Work on removing the wild growth gets underway, in the Amaravati capital region on Wednesday.

Work on removing the wild growth gets underway, in the Amaravati capital region on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Government of Andhra Pradesh commenced work on clearing the wild bushes in the Amaravati capital region in the early hours of August 7 (Wednesday).

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister P. Narayana, Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar, and farmers who had parted with their lands for the capital under the Land Pooling scheme (LPS) were present.

Mr. Narayana offered prayers, broke a coconut, and operated the machinery engaged in the task that began on Road No. N9, located behind the Secretariat building.

Thick, thorny bushes grew in the region as the previous YSRCP government dumped the project as part of its three-capital proposal.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P. Narayana operating the machinery engaged for clearing bushes, in Amaravati on Wednesday.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P. Narayana operating the machinery engaged for clearing bushes, in Amaravati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Soon after forming the TDP-led NDA government in the State, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu inspected the capital city to know first-hand the status of the infrastructure works, and instructed the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) to remove the bushes before kick-starting the works again.

The “jungle clearance” is essential for showing the returnable developed lands promised to the farmers, who had surrendered around 30,000 acres of land for construction of the greenfield capital city about a decade ago.

“The removal of bushes is to facilitate the farmers to locate their lands,” Mr. Narayana said on the occasion.

The CRDA had engaged experts from IIT-Hyderabad and IIT-Chennai for assessing the strength and status of the infrastructure works. The teams that visited Amaravati recently would submit their reports in about one month.

“The government will provide annuity to the farmers and pension to tenant farmers for the next five years ”P. NarayanaMinister for MA&UD

As the farmers faced a lot of hardship in the last five years, the NDA government would give them annuity for the next five years, Mr. Narayana said, and added that pension would be provided to the tenant farmers for five years.

The Minister said it was estimated that the total extent of land would be 58,000 acres, and bushes were spread over 24,000 acres. The government called for tenders to clear the bushes, and the exercise would be completed in one month.

