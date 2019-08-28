Clear the air on capital region, CPI(M) urges State govt.

The CPI(M) demanded that the State Government clear the air on the capital region. Party State secretary P. Madhu along with other leaders toured Velagapudi, Mandadam and Thullur villages in the region and interacted with several landowners.

Addressing a meeting, Mr. Madhu reminded that Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has given his nod for the Bill tabled in the A.P. Assembly over the location of the capital in Amaravati in year 2014 and it is not fair for senior Ministers to express different opinions on the issue.

“These utterances can be an attempt to divert the attention of people from many issues and are creating confusion in the minds of farmers, farmhands, and local landowners and I urge the CM to put an end to this situation and continue to rule from Amaravati. Other institutions could be set up in different parts as part of decentralisation,” Mr. Madhu said.

Stating that construction activity has come to a stand still in the capital region, Mr. Madhu said hundreds of workers have lost their livelihood.

‘Double pension’

He demanded that the State government double pension amount to land less workers from ₹2,500 and press the Centre to release funds for Amaravati. He said that there is some unrest in farmers as the previous government had failed to develop plots and in some cases, allotment of returnable plots has not been done and urged the State government to complete the process.