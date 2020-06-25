Clear RTC society dues, govt. urged

VIJAYAWADA

25 June 2020 23:58 IST

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna has urged the State government to initiate steps to clear the dues to RTC Cooperative Credit Society (CCS) from the APSRTC management.

In a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, the CPI leader said that the RTC management has to pay about ₹260 crore to the society. The government was requested to pay the same along with interest, which would be around ₹18 crore. The employees were facing hardship as the loans were not being sanctioned since March, he said.

"The society, which was formed in 1952, has won many accolades and is known as the best society in Asia. The CCS is useful to the employees in service and those retired as well," he said.

The government should also take steps to continue the 7,500 outsourcing employees. The RTC has not paid salaries to the outsourced employees for the last four months. The RTC did not implement the orders issued by the Principal Secretary to pay their salaries up to May. Instead, without any departmental orders, the regional managers and depot managers have asked them not to attend to duties. The orders were issued orally. The outsourced employees should be continued and paid salaries, he added.