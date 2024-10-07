Clear proposal to establish handloom cluster in Dharmavaram, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister urges Union Minister

Health Minister Y. Satya Kumar met Union Minister for Handlooms & Textiles Giriraj Singh in New Delhi on Monday and appealed to him to clear the proposal to establish a handloom cluster in his constituency (Dharmavaram in Sri Satya Sai district).

In a memorandum, Mr. Satya Kumar stated that Dharmavaramwas a well known sin the textiles sector, particularly, for the fine quality of silk sarees woven there with the best of expertise. He asserted that the handloom cluster would help in preserving and promoting the Dharmavaram tradition of silk weaving which was facing challenges from the power looms.

An estimated 28,500 weaver families were dependent on it in Sri Satya Sai district, of which 12,800 families come in the purview of the proposed cluster, which would enhance their competitiveness, sustainability and market reach thereby boosting their economic well being.

The establishment of the Dharmavaram Handloom Cluster would cost about ₹30 crore, of which the Central government’s share amounts to ₹24 crore and the balance would be contributed by the State.