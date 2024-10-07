GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Clear proposal to establish handloom cluster in Dharmavaram, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister urges Union Minister

The cluster will help in preserving and promoting the Dharmavaram tradition of silk weaving which was facing challenges from the power looms, he says

Published - October 07, 2024 09:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Health Minister Y. Satya Kumar meeting Union Minister for Textiles & Handlooms Giriraj Singh (left) in New Delhi on Monday

Health Minister Y. Satya Kumar meeting Union Minister for Textiles & Handlooms Giriraj Singh (left) in New Delhi on Monday | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Health Minister Y. Satya Kumar met Union Minister for Handlooms & Textiles Giriraj Singh in New Delhi on Monday and appealed to him to clear the proposal to establish a handloom cluster in his constituency (Dharmavaram in Sri Satya Sai district). 

In a memorandum, Mr. Satya Kumar stated that Dharmavaramwas a well known sin the textiles sector, particularly, for the fine quality of silk sarees woven there with the best of expertise. He asserted that the handloom cluster would help in preserving and promoting the Dharmavaram tradition of silk weaving which was facing challenges from the power looms.

An estimated 28,500 weaver families were dependent on it in Sri Satya Sai district, of which 12,800 families come in the purview of the proposed cluster, which would enhance their competitiveness, sustainability and market reach thereby boosting their economic well being. 

The establishment of the Dharmavaram Handloom Cluster would cost about ₹30 crore, of which the Central government’s share amounts to ₹24 crore and the balance would be contributed by the State.

Published - October 07, 2024 09:10 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.