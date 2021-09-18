Clear pending financial bills, APPTA urges State government

VIZIANAGARAM

18 September 2021 18:26 IST

‘Teachers and other govt. employees facing problems due to the inordinate delay’

Andhra Pradesh Primary Teachers’ Association (APPTA) State president A.G.S. Ganapathi Rao and General Secretary Kaki Prakasa Rao on Saturday urged the State government to clear pending financial bills and applications related to provident fund, medical reimbursement, earned leaves and others as early as possible.

“Teachers and other government employees have been facing many financial problems due to the inordinate delay in processing the applications at the Comprehensive Financial Management System. Pensioners, sick employees and others are moving around treasury and other offices for claims. The government has not cleared many death claims of coronavirus victims also. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should look into the issue and do justice to the teachers and others,” said Mr. Ganapathi Rao.

Mr. Prakasa Rao said that many employees were forced to take loans from private persons at higher interest rates for marriages and higher education of their children with the delay in clearing pending bills.