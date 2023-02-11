HamberMenu
Clear paddy procurement dues to farmers, TDP, JSP appeal to Andhra Pradesh government

February 11, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM/PARVATIPURAM/VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP leader Kuna Ravikumar and others showing the representation copy submitted to officials in Srikakulam over paddy procurement dues.

TDP leader Kuna Ravikumar and others showing the representation copy submitted to officials in Srikakulam over paddy procurement dues. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The Telugu Desam Party(TDP) and the Jana Sena Party(JSP) separately asked the State government to make payments immediately to the farmers who had sold paddy to the government through Rythu Bharosa Kendras. TDP Srikakulam district president Kuna Ravikumar on Saturday said that the government had paid only ₹272 crore out of ₹537 crore for 3.96 lakh metric tonnes of paddy procured in current season. He alleged that over 4.8 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was sold to middlemen as government procured only 40% of the total crop. TDP senior leader Sinthu Sudhakar, PMJ Babu and others staged protest at the Srikakulam Collector’s office.

In Vizianagaram, JSP leader Midatana Ravikumar met Collector A. Suryakumari and submitted a memorandum over the plight of the farmers. Party senior leader Vangala Dalinaidu and others alleged that the Agriculture and the Marketing departments were least bothered to resolve the grievances of farmers of Parvatipuram-Manyam district.

