Clear ‘Neeru Chettu’ dues of ₹1,700 crore, TDP tells govt.

TDP former MLA Kuna Ravi Kumar said that there was a rising resentment among the farmers in the State against the agriculture policies of the YSRCP government.

Mr. Ravi Kumar on Wednesday said that the farmers had carried out ‘Neeru Chettu’ works of the value below ₹10 lakh in the State during the tenure of the TDP government.

“The YSRCP government is yet to clear to dues of ₹1,700 crore in the past two and a half years. It is harassment of farmers. Moreover, the government is ordering false enquiries to brand these farmers as corrupt persons,” he alleged.

The farmers had sold their wives’ mangal sutras to complete the ‘Neeru Chettu’ works, but the government were making their lives miserable by delaying the payments, he said.

The TDP leader alleged that the farmers were being targeted and victimised along the political lines. “As per the Chief Engineer of minor irrigation, there are ₹1,700 crore dues under the Neeru Chettu works. The previous government carried out works worth ₹4,851 crore works under scheme, which helped recharge groundwater table by 5 metre and stabilise over 7 lakh acres across the State,” he added.