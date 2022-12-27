Clear DA arrears, pay salaries on the first of every month, demands APTF

December 27, 2022 08:18 am | Updated 08:18 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

D. Eswara Rao, the district unit president of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF), on Monday urged the State government to clear all nine Dearness Allowance (DA) instalments and pay salaries on the first day of every month from January.

Addressing a large gathering of teachers who were staging a protest at the Collector’s office here on Monday, he said that many teachers who needed to pay their home loans and other EMIs by the fifth of every month were facing many problems due to the inordinate delay in payment of salaries every month.

“The government has to allocate ₹3,000 crore towards clearing of dues immediately. It has to process loan and maturity applications of provident fund and AP Government Life Insurance Department as the employees had saved their hard-earned money for higher studies and weddings of their children,” said Mr. Eswara Rao.

He urged the government to take up inter-district and inter-State transfers immediately as many couples were working at different places in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

APTF honorary president A. Sadasiva Rao and association district general secretary Ch. Venkata Ramana took part in the agitation in which teachers of Parvathipuram-Manyam district participated in large numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT