Clear applications to regularise aquaculture ponds, officials told

KAKINADA

20 May 2020 05:10 IST

There is a delay due to the lockdown, says Collector

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Tuesday directed the revenue and fisheries officials to clear the 3,074 applications regularising ponds proposed for aquaculture in the district by mid-July.

In a review meeting, Mr. Muralidhar admitted that there was a delay in scrutinising the applications due to the lockdown. The Collector assured to complete the process within two months if the ponds met the parameters relating to pollution and eco-friendly practices.

He said, “The total production of aquaculture is 1.4 lakh tonnes in 2019-20. The total area under the aquaculture is 60,000 acres.”

Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha, Fisheries Department Joint Director P. Jayarao and other officials were present.