Clear applications to regularise aquaculture ponds, officials told

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Tuesday directed the revenue and fisheries officials to clear the 3,074 applications, regularising the ponds proposed for the aquaculture across the district by mid-July.
In a review meeting, Mr. Muralidhar has admitted that there is a delay in scrutinising the applications due to the lockdown.
The Collector has assured to complete the process within two months if the ponds meet the parameters relating to pollution and eco-friendly practices.
Mr. Muralidhar has said, “The total production of aquaculture is 1.4 lakh tonnes in the financial year 2019-20. The total area under the aquaculture is 60,000 acres.”
Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha, Fisheries Department Joint Director P. Jayarao and other officials were present.
