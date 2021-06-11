Andhra Pradesh

Cleanup drive held in Sri City vicinity

Sri City personnel engaged in a clean-up drive at Chengambakam village on Thursday.  

As part of making Sri City inclusive and sustainable, the industrial city administrators on Thursday took up a massive cleaning activity in the neighbouring villages.

A large number of personnel including security staff, Sri City Foundation members, employees and public led by sarpanch Parvathi Sanyasaiah participated in a cleanliness drive at Chengambakkam village. The drive yielded a substantial quantity of plastic waste and other forms of garbage. Surendranath, Executive Officer of Panchayat Raj department, Satyavedu, appealed to the villagers to cooperate with the Panchayat secretary and volunteers in maintaining the standards of upkeep set by Sri City.

Sri City Founder and Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy called the drive a significant step in ensuring hygiene and sanitation, especially during the pandemic.

“We encourage active participation of the public in maintaining a healthy environment in villages and will give out awards on Independence Day to villages maintaining overall cleanliness,” he said.


