Cleanliness drive taken up at Tirupati rly. station

TIRUPATI

17 September 2020 08:05 IST

A fortnight-long special cleanliness drive ‘Swachh Pakhwada 2020’ began on the Tirupati railway station premises on Wednesday, coinciding with the Swachh Bharat initiative.

Officials took up clearing the platforms and the railway tracks as part of the programme and later planted saplings to enhance greenery. A pledge was administered by senior officials to the staff members, who took a vow to realise the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi to ensure a clean and green India. The employees also decided to take the cleanliness message across to the public.

