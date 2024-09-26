Cleanliness drive held at Collectorate

District Collector P. Ranjit Basha on Thursday asked officials to keep the premises of government offices clean and take up cleanliness drives in the offices once a week.

As part of ‘Swachchta hi Seva’ programme, the Collector, Joint Collector B. Navya and others held a cleanliness drive and removed weeds in the Collectorate premises. Later, they cleared garbage from the premises and planted saplings in the compound.

Mr. Ranjit Basha said that as part of ‘Swachchta hi Seva’ campaign, a programme has been organised everyday since September 17 and it will continue till October 2. He also emphasised on the need to maintain government offices clean and hygienic.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.