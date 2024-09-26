GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cleanliness drive held at Collectorate

Updated - September 26, 2024 06:33 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector P. Ranjit Basha on Thursday asked officials to keep the premises of government offices clean and take up cleanliness drives in the offices once a week.

As part of ‘Swachchta hi Seva’ programme, the Collector, Joint Collector B. Navya and others held a cleanliness drive and removed weeds in the Collectorate premises. Later, they cleared garbage from the premises and planted saplings in the compound.

Mr. Ranjit Basha said that as part of ‘Swachchta hi Seva’ campaign, a programme has been organised everyday since September 17 and it will continue till October 2. He also emphasised on the need to maintain government offices clean and hygienic.

Published - September 26, 2024 06:32 pm IST

