Clean administration possible only with Pawan Kalyan as CM, says Turpu Kapu leader

December 19, 2022 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - VIZIANGARAM:

Andhra Pradesh Turpu Kapu Rasthra Ikya Vedika youth wing president Gurana Ayyalu said that a clean and effective administration would be possible only when Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan was made the Chief Minister of the State.

Mr. Ayyalu, who joined the JSP in the presence of Mr. Pawan Kalyan in Mangalagiri on Sunday, participated in a big rally from Y junction to RTC complex in Vizianagaram. His followers and JSP activists organised a bike rally, welcoming him.

Mr. Ayyalu, brother of former TDP MLA Meesala Geeta, said that he would strive hard to strengthen the party in the city.

JSP leaders Adada Mohana Rao, Tyada Ramakrishna Rao and others said that Mr. Ayyalu’s entry was a big political boost for the JSP in the district headquarters.