Clean administration possible in Andhra Pradesh only with Jagan, say YSRCP MLAs

April 07, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

Almost 80% of people got benefited with the welfare schemes of the government, says Sringavarapukota MLA

K Srinivasa Rao

S.kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao speaking in Maa Nammakam Nuvve Jagan programme organised in S.Kota on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

As part of another public outreach programme, Jagananne Maa Bhavishyat, YSR Congress Party MLAs knocked the doors of people on Friday in all constituencies of Vizinaagaram and Parvatipuram districts. Under this week-long programme, public representatives, volunteers, griha saradhulu and others would explain the achievements of the YSRCP government and compare the benefits with the previous TDP regime.

With the permission of the people, they will put stickers on houses and mobile phones of the beneficiaries. The people who are happy with the government will have to give a missed call to 82690-82690.

Sringavarapukota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao, who launched the programme in S.Kota, said that people would repose faith in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who had provided clean and transparent administration in the last four years.

“Almost 80% of people got benefited with the welfare schemes of the government. They will vote for YSRCP as they strongly feel that only Mr. Jagan is the future for them and their children,” said Mr.Srinivasa Rao.

Bobbili MLA Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu, Bobbili Mandal Praja Parishad president Sambangi Lakshmi, senior leader S.Venugopala Rao and others met locals in the door-to- door campaign. Mr. Naidu hoped that the party would return to power as people were happy with the effective administration and perfect implementation of welfare schemes.

While participating in door-to-door campaign in Etcherla of Srikakulam district, Etcherla MLA Gorle Kirankumar said that 1.6 crore people would be met under this programme across the State between April 7 and 14. He hoped that the people would believe only Mr.Jagan as he had given top priority to the welfare of the downtrodden sections of the society.

