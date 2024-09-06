GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Clay Ganesh idols distributed in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram

Published - September 06, 2024 06:31 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
SSR Charitable Trust founder Sura Srinivasa Rao distributing clay Ganesh idols in Srikakulam on Friday.

SSR Charitable Trust founder Sura Srinivasa Rao distributing clay Ganesh idols in Srikakulam on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

SSR Chairtable Trust founder and industrialist Sura Srinivasa Rao on Friday distributed clay Ganesh idols at Navabharat junction. In a meeting organised by Balaji Walkers Club in Bankers’ Colony of Vizianagaram, Avanapu Suribabu Charitable Foundation president Avanapu Vikram distributed Ganesh idols made up of clay to the devotees. SPARK nongovernmental organisation’s president P.V.Padmanabham members Pydi Bhavani and P.Lakshmi distributed around 5,000 idols to the devotees in various places of Vizianagaram.

Jana Sena Party leader Gurana Ayyalu and other party leaders distributed the idols near Vizianagaram-APSRTC complex. Vasavi Foundation president Mandavilli Venkata Raju and others distributed them at Sri Saibaba temple of Ring Road-Vizianagaram.

Published - September 06, 2024 06:31 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.