Classic cars hog the limelight at Sri City

In a sharp contrast to the latest models of cars flooding the market, visitors at Sri City on Sunday got a rare chance to witness over a dozen vintage Fiat car models, from 1952 to 1990, all at one place. To their surprise, the ‘beauties on wheels’ that ruled the Indian roads for decades made a parade in the industrial city.

The thirty-member team of Fiat Classic Car Club Chennai (FC4), all prominent businessmen in Chennai, organised the mega rally as part of their annual drive from Chennai in their Classic Fiats.

The club’s founder Sunjeet Sudhir and co-founder Manu Prasad, 2019 moderator Vinoth Ragam and treasurer Kalyan Kishan Singh arrived amid a rousing reception at the entrance by Sri City vice-president Ramesh Kumar.

“Until the eighties, Fiat was present in every affordable home as the ‘family car’, as Ambassadors were considered government cars. Generations were connected with Fiat, especially Premier Padmini, as grandfathers passed it on to their children. We are trying to create a link between yesterday and tomorrow through this rally,” announced Mr. Sudhir on the occasion. The ultimate motto of the club is to bring together all the passionate Fiat lovers in Chennai and build friendship among them, he added.