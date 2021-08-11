Class X students of city school complain of poor GPAs

VIJAYAWADA

11 August 2021 00:18 IST

Inquiry ordered into allegations, says DEO

Many Class X students of Nirmala High School, Patamata, who completed schooling during 2020-21, alleged that they were given a lower Grade Point Average (GPA) than what they deserved.

The students, along with their parents, met the school management and also lodged a complaint with the School Education Commissioner, seeking justice. According to sources, there were about 300 students in the batch.

As per the suggestions of the Supreme Court, the State government declared all students ‘pass’ and awarded the GPA.

Depressed over the poor marks, a student reportedly attempted suicide at home and was rescued by the parents. They later approached the school management for corrective measures but were reportedly told by the staff to take the matter to the notice of the School Education Department officials.

“Out of 300-plus students who studied tenth class in our school only a few got 10 GPA, and many were given 4.5, 5.7, 6 and 7.5 GPA though we are good at studies,” said a student.

“My daughter fared well in SA-1 and SA-2 examinations and the online tests conducted by the school management. But she was given only 5 GPA in the final examinations,” a parent told The Hindu.

Students alleged that the school management was throwing the blame on the government. The School Education Department officials, on the other hand, said the GPA was based on the merit list given by the school staff.

The students submitted a representation to the School Education Department Commissioner seeking a revision of the GPA.

When contacted, Krishna District Educational Officer (DEO) Tahera Sultana said that the issue had come to the notice of the government and an inquiry has been ordered into the students’ allegations.

“We will verify the marks scored by the students in the SA and online tests conducted by the school management. A report will be submitted to the higher officials soon,” Ms. Sultana said.