Class X student ‘dies by suicide’ in hostel room at PM Palem in Visakhapatnam

January 27, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In a note purportedly written by him, the boy cites fear of failure in the ensuing examinations as reason for taking the extreme step

The Hindu Bureau

A 15-year-old boy studying in Class X in a private residential school reportedly died by suicide in his hostel room at PM Palem in the city on January 26.

The police, who had registered an FIR late in the night, said the boy was a native of Illisupuram in Srikakulam district. He had taken part in the Republic Day celebrations on the school campus and returned to his hostel room. At around 11 a.m., the school authorities found him dead and informed the police immediately.

The police found a note purportedly written by the boy stating that he had taken the extreme step fearing failure in the ensuing examinations. The boy’s father, however, expressed doubts over the death and demanded a thorough investigation.

(Persons with suicidal tendencies may dial 100 for counselling.)

