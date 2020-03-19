Class X and Intermediate Board exams as per schedule: A.P. Education Minister

VIJAYAWADA

19 March 2020 17:36 IST

Utmost care was being taken to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations; medical check-up for unwell students

State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Thursday said there would be no change in the schedules of the SSC (class X ) and Intermediate examinations.

Speaking to reporters the Minister said all schools, colleges, universities and coaching centres would remain closed till March 31. But the Intermediate exams scheduled till March 23 and theclass X Board exams slated from March 31 would be held as per the schedule given in the past.

Arrangements for students’ safe return home

Mr. Adimulapu said utmost care was being taken to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations. Students suffering from ill health were being made to undergo medical check-up and arrangements were also being made to ensure that students reached their homes safely in view of the closure of schools and colleges.

The Minister said the situation would be reviewed on March 31 and a decision on the future course of action would be taken.