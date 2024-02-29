GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Class VIII admission test for RIMC, Dehradun on June 1

February 29, 2024 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications for admission to Class VIII in the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) at Doon Valley in Dehradun for January-2025 term, which will be conducted at specified centres of respective states on June 1, 2024.

In a statement, the Commission secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said students appearing for the test should not be less than 11 and half years in age and should not have attained the age of 13 years as on January 1, 2025. They should have been born, not earlier than January 2, 2012 and not later than July 1, 2013, he added.

The applicants should either be studying in Class VII or passed Class VII from any recognised school at the time of admission to the RIMC, i.e. on January 1, 2025. The examination will include a written test in Mathematics, general knowledge and English on June 1, 2024, a viva-voce for students who qualify the written exam. The date and venue of the viva-voce will be intimated to selected candidates by respective State governments. Intelligence, Personality and Communication Skills of the candidates would be tested in this round of the exam.

Students who qualify viva-voce will undergo a medical examination at selected military hospitals and only those candidates found medically fit will be considered for selection and admission to the RIMC, said Mr. Pradeep Kumar, adding that the medical examination forms only a part of the selection process and does not imply the final selection.

The result will be updated on RIMC website www.rimc.gov.in. “It is the candidates’ responsibility to check the status regularly,” said the Commission secretary, informing that the examination centre is generally located in Vijayawada for the entrance (Qualifying) exam, scheduled for June 1, 2024.

Students should send their application forms in duplicate along with necessary certificates to the Asst. Secretary (Exams) A.P. Public Service Commission, New Heads of the Department’s Building, 2nd floor, near RTA office, opposite Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, M.G. Road, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh-520010 on or before April 15, 2024. The application forms should be sent to the APPSC only and not to the RIMC, Dehradun, he clarified.

