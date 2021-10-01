Class VII student dies in fight with classmates

“Autopsy report would reveal further facts including where did the fatal blow land on the body,” a police officer said.

Primary investigation by the city police into the suspicious death case of 13-year-old Jaswanth, a Class VII student of a private school at Lalitha Nagar in Visakhapatnam, reveals that an alleged fight between him and another three classmates over a petty dispute has led to his death, on Thursday.

According to a senior police officer from the city, Jaswanth had a dispute with one of his classmates over a petty issue. The duo allegedly decided to take up the issue after school hours and decided to meet outside. Jaswanth and the three other children left the school after 4.30 p.m.

The four boys selected a place about 200 metres from the school. While two of the classmates watched, Jaswanth and another boy allegedly fought with each other. After some time Jaswanth reportedly fell unconscious all of a sudden. After coming to know about it, school teachers reached the spot and immediately shifted him to the hospital, where he was declared as brought dead.

The deceased family hails from Srikakulam district and were currently residing in Akkayyapalem area. His father does petty jobs for survival and has another sibling.

“The body was shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for postmortem. There are no external injuries on the body of the minor. Autopsy report would reveal further facts including where did the fatal blow land on the body,” the police officer said.

IV Town police have registered a case. The juveniles in conflict with law are yet to be identified by the police and taken into custody for questioning.