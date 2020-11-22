Class 8 students to attend school from November 23

VIJAYAWADA

22 November 2020 00:54 IST

Sessions will be conducted from 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m., says Minister

Education Minister A. Suresh on Saturday said classes would commence for the students of Class 8 from November 23 (Monday).

In a statement on Saturday, the Minister said parents were willing to send their children to school, and this reflected in the increasing number of children attending their classes daily classes.

The students of classes 9 and 10 have been attending schools since November 2.

The Minister said that sessions for students of classes 8 and 9 would be conducted on alternate days while those of class 10 would attend school every day.

Steps were also being taken to open classroom teaching for the students of classes 6 and 7 from December 14, the Minister said.

A decision on classes for primary schoolchildren (classes 1 to 5) would be taken after assessing the situation and the response of the stakeholders after December 14, he added.

In view of winter, the schools would function from 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m., he said. They were at present functioning from 9 a.m. to 1.45 p.m. The changed timings would come into effect from Monday (November 23), he added.