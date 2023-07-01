ADVERTISEMENT

Class 6 boy staying in Kadapa school hostel dies, parents allege foul play

July 01, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

An 11-year-old boy, studying in Class 6 at Beeram Sridhar Reddy School at Kothanellore village of Khajipeta mandal in Kadapa district, died under suspicious circumstances in the early hours of Saturday.

According to police, Sohail of Pulivendula town stayed in the school hostel. On Saturday early morning, he complained of a stomach ache. The hostel staff rushed him to the area hospital in Kadapa and informed his parents. The student, however, breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

Later in the day, tension prevailed at Kothanellore when the boy’s parents, along with villagers, staged a protest in front of the school with the body. Claiming that the body bore external injuries, the parents alleged that the hostel management used violence against the boy, leading to his death.

A group of students barged into the hostel and reportedly damaged some pieces of furniture. The police resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd. Later, the police promised the parents of a fair investigation.

