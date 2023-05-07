HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Class 6 admissions in A.P. Model Schools from May 10

May 07, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of School Education Department S. Suresh Kumar on Saturday said applications would be accepted from May 10 for admissions to Class 6 at the 164 Model Schools across the State for academic year 2023-24. Parents should apply online, he said in a statement.

An entrance test would be held on June 11 (from 10 a.m. to 12 noon) at the model schools based on Class 5 syllabus, in English and Telugu medium. English would be the medium of instruction in these schools and education would be free for students who pass the entrance test. Students would be given objective type of questions and pass marks would be 30 and 35 for SC/ST students and others respectively, he said.

Examination fee for children belonging to OC and BC sections would be ₹150 and ₹75 for SC-ST students. The fee can be paid between May 9 and May 25 via netbanking or credit or debit card.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.