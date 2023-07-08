Class 10 girl thanks Disha police in A.P. for stopping her marriage

July 08, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A team of Disha police recently stopped a child marriage at Anumasamudram village in Nellore district moments before it was solemnised, much to the relief of the minor bride, who said she wanted to continue her studies, not get married.

The Class 10 student, who was in bridal attire, was about to enter into the wedlock when the team, along with Atmakur police, arrived at the wedding hall and inquired about the age of the bride, according to sources. The police were acting on a ‘Disha SoS’. The girl got up from the mandapam and urged the police to stop her wedding. She said she was only 16 and not willing to get married now.

A Disha police officer said on Saturday that the minor’s mother had fixed the wedding around 10.30 p.m. on July 6. On receiving information through ‘Disha SoS’, police rushed to the ‘Pelli Mandapam’ (wedding reception hall) within minutes and averted the child marriage.

The police explained to the parents the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, and the consequences of child marriage. They also counselled the family members of the bride and the bridegroom. Instructions have been passed to the Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshi (Mahila police) of the local Grama Sachivalayam and Anganwadi workers to keep a tab on the case.

Police appreciated the bride’s aunt, who moved by the plight of the girl, had alerted them.

“I want to study and complete my graduation. Please allow me to continue my education,” the girl had requested her mother and the Disha police. An officer said her mother has agreed to stop her daughter’s wedding.

Notably, a family member of the girl said one of their relatives has promised to admit the girl in a college and sponsor her education. The girl and her aunt thanked the police.

Director-General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, while appreciating the Disha police for the good work, asked them to utilise the services of the Mahila police of nearby Grama Sachivalayams when they receive an alert.

Meanwhile, Women Development and Child Welfare department officials have been alerted about the incident and are keeping a tab on both the families.

