Class 10 girl raped in classroom at a Government School in A.P.’s Eluru, 5 arrested

Four others shot the crime in their mobile phones and allegedly demanded ransom from the girl’s family

Published - May 23, 2024 01:09 pm IST - MANDAVALLI (ELURU DISTRICT)

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Illustration for representational purpose only.

Illustration for representational purpose only.

A tenth class student was allegedly raped by her classmate in a classroom in a Government High School in the town in Eluru district. 

Also read: School principal arrested for raping 10-year-old student in Bengaluru

Four other accused, who followed them, allegedly took video of the crime in their mobile phones.

The incident, which occurred a few days ago came into light on Wednesday, when the girl’s family members lodged a complaint with the Mandavalli police.

The juvenile was taken into custody, and the accused were arrested, said Eluru District Superintendent of Police, D. Mary Prasanthi told The Hindu on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

The four accused allegedly demanded ransom from the victim’s family, and threatened to upload the videos on social media groups, said Kaikalur Rural Circle Inspector, Krishna Kumar. 

The girl was sent for medical examination and investigation is on, the SP said.

