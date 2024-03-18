ADVERTISEMENT

Class 10 boy drowns on the first day of exam

March 18, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, Mahesh (15), a student of Class 10, reportedly drowned in a village tank at Gadduru village of Baireddipalle mandal of Chittoor district on Monday.

According to the police, Mahesh returned home in the afternoon after writing the opening examination. After lunch, he left along with his friends to a nearby water tank for a swim. Venturing to the middle of the tank, he was struck amidst weeds, and could not come out. Before his friends could come to his rescue, he drowned.

The police retrieved the body and sent it for postmortem. A case was registered.

