GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Class 10 boy drowns on the first day of exam

March 18, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, Mahesh (15), a student of Class 10, reportedly drowned in a village tank at Gadduru village of Baireddipalle mandal of Chittoor district on Monday.

According to the police, Mahesh returned home in the afternoon after writing the opening examination. After lunch, he left along with his friends to a nearby water tank for a swim. Venturing to the middle of the tank, he was struck amidst weeds, and could not come out. Before his friends could come to his rescue, he drowned.

The police retrieved the body and sent it for postmortem. A case was registered.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.