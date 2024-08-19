ADVERTISEMENT

Clash between TDP leader and Traffic SI in Nellore goes viral

Published - August 19, 2024 08:42 pm IST - Nellore

Both groups file complaints against each other at Santhapet police station; no case has been registered as of yet

The Hindu Bureau

A video of the clash between Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Kappira Revathi and Nellore City Sub-Inspector (SI) Geetha Ramya has gone viral on social media. Following the incident at Penna Barrage, here on Sunday, both were reportedly injured and admitted at two different hospitals.

According to sources, city traffic police officials seized an auto-rickshaw and issued a challan during a special vehicle-checking drive on the road near Penna Barrage. As the auto owner was a follower of Ms. Revathi, she reportedly demanded the police release the vehicle immediately. The clash ensued as the SI refused to release the vehicle without payment of challan.

The SI has allegedly attacked Ms. Revathi with her walkie talkie. The latter was then admitted to Narayana Hospital. TDP State general secretary Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy visited her at the hospital and assured an investigation into the matter.

On the flipside, Ms. Ramya and Head Constable Murali Krishna complained that TDP leader Kappira Srinivasulu and Ms. Revathi attacked them while they were on duty.

Both groups have lodged complaints against each other at Santhapet police station. However, no case has been registered so far.

