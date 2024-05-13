Clash between alliance and YSRCP activists sparks outrage in Kadapa district

Supporters of of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance and the YSRCP allegedly clashed over an issue at Chapadu, in Kadapa district. As per the authorities concerned, supporters belonging to YSRCP allegedly thrashed TDP agents at Chinna Gulavalur polling station in Chapadu mandal, falling under Mydukur Assembly constituency of Kadapa district on Monday.

The incident sent shockwaves across the district, and several politicians demanded action on the culprits.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal immediately rushed to the village and warned the perpetrators of dire consequences. He announced that a case has been booked against Mydukur MLA S. Raghurami Reddy and his followers under Cr.No. 67/2024 u/s 147,148, 324, 307 r/w 149 IPC and Sec.3(1)(r)(s), 3(2)(v) of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act 2015.

He later visited sensitive booths in Moolabata Street in Mydukur mandal.

