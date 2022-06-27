Clarify if Agnipath is training programme or job opportunity, Cong. to Centre

The scheme is a curse on youth, says Tirupati Congress president M. Gopal Reddy

Congress leaders staging a demonstration against the Union government in Tirupati on Monday, demanding the withdrawal of ‘Agnipath’ scheme. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Continuing its tirade against the Central government’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme, the Congress party held a demonstration in Tirupati on Monday, demanding a rollback.

Terming the scheme a ‘curse’ on the nation’s youth, city Congress president Mangati Gopal Reddy and Indian National Trade Union Congress district convener P. Naveen Kumar Reddy accused the government of not only playing a crude joke on the youth’s future bsy belittling their aspirations, but also exposing the country to security risks.

The politicians, who are required to serve the public, get pension and other benefits after retirement, but the youth are not given their due and left to fend for themselves after four years as ‘Agniveers’, Mr. Gopal Reddy said, demanding that the Centre clarify if it was a training programme or an employment opportunity.

The party demanded the NDA government to withdraw the scheme and announced that it would stand by the unemployed youth aspiring for the armed forces.