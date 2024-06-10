ADVERTISEMENT

CLAP vehicles stay off roads as drivers remain on strike in Andhra Pradesh

Published - June 10, 2024 09:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Since May 16, the drivers are demanding that they be paid their honorariums on time, however, they are yet to receive their payments for April and May

The Hindu Bureau

The place next to the ISKCON temple near the Skew Bridge has become a dumpsite since the strike was launched, in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Nearly a month has passed since the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) vehicle drivers launched a strike in the composite districts of Krishna and West Godavari, and yet there has been so resolution to their demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

The drivers, around 500 in the two districts including Mangalagiri, have been striking since May 16, demanding they be paid their honorariums on time. While the contractor for the region had reportedly assured that they would receive their April and May pay on June 10 (Monday), they were yet to receive the same as of 8.30 p.m. The drivers had said that they would resume duties if they were given April pay.

Region-wide solidarity

Centre of Trade Unions (CITU) member Jyoti Basu said drivers from Kakinada, Machilipatnam and Gudivada will also join the strike from June 11 (Tuesday), when a protest has been planned in front of the Labour office in Vijayawada. “The drivers were promised in December 2023 that their honorarium would be increased from ₹13,000 to ₹15,000, this too is yet to be realised,” Mr. Basu said.

Since all 250 CLAP vehicles have been non-functional since the strike, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has gone back to using push carts to lift garbage from the roads, said Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, adding that the issue is being discussed by the Swachh Andhra Corporation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier, Chief Medical Officer of Health P. Ratnavali had said that compact vehicles, tippers and tractors were being used in the absence of CLAP vehicles and around 100 tonnes of garbage was not being picked up daily.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US