CLAP drivers to continue strike until they get April’s pay

Disgruntled drivers of Clean Andhra Pradesh, who have been on a strike in the two composite districts of Krishna and West Godavari, and Mangalagiri since May 16, have said that they would not return to work until their honorariums are paid.

For the last three years, the drivers have been receiving their honorariums at the end of the next month. “They are yet to receive the pay for April from their contractor. They do not get bonus or have identity cards. If the vehicles are involved in an accident, it is the drivers who have to pay for the repairs. Out of ₹13,000 pay that they receive, how can the contractor expect them to bear all the charges?” asked Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) member Jyoti Basu.

He added that the contractor for the region comprising the two composite districts and Mangalagiri had also promised to the drivers during municipal workers’ strike in December that their honorarium would be increased to ₹15,000. But it has not been realised so far, Mr. Jyoti Basu said, adding that the drivers are ready to resume their work if they receive April’s pay.

In Vijayawada, while there are 250 CLAP vehicles, all of them are on strike, in Tadigadapa municipality, 42 vehicles are on strike. Drivers in West Godavari and Mangalagiri will join the strike in two days, Mr. Jyoti Basu said.

Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Vijayawada Municipal Corporation P. Ratnavali said the strike has not had much impact on maintaining the sanitation in the city since they have roped in compact vehicles, tippers and tractors to fill in for the CLAP vehicles.

“About 100 tonnes of garbage is not being picked up every day. We have arranged an alternative set up to ensure cleanliness of the city,” Ms. Ratnavali said, adding that the issue is between the contractor and the workers and that the corporation has nothing to do with it.

