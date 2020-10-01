‘Clap and shower accolades on volunteers at 7 p.m. on October 2’

VIJAYAWADA

01 October 2020 23:49 IST

They deserve it for taking governance to the doorstep of people: Minister

Panchayat Raj Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy has exhorted people to encourage the employees of ward and village secretariats and volunteers, who are taking governance to the doorstep of people, by clapping at 7 p.m. on October 2.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said the secretariat and volunteer system had no parallels in the country, and the employees deserved accolades for their work during COVID times.

Nearly four lakh youth were provided employment in three months of the YSRCP coming to power in tune with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s commitment. A total of 544 citizen services were being door-delivered devoid of any scope for corruption, he said.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said the village and ward secretariats and the volunteer system won the Union Cabinet Secretary’s appreciation.

A total of 1,93,006 village volunteers and 68,913 ward volunteers were appointed. Besides, 1.34 lakh employees were recruited in the ward and village secretariats, he said.

Apart from distributing social security benefits such as pensions to the beneficiaries at the doorstep, the volunteers were delivering various other welfare schemes on a mission mode, he added.

Meanwhile, according to an official release, the government established 15,004 ward and village secretariats and implemented 20 schemes through them. The secretariats were established in 10,929 buildings.

Principal Secretary (village secretariats) Ajay Jain and Commissioner of Panchayat Raj Girija Sankar were present.