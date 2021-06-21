Clamour for special status a political drama, says Somu

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 June 2021 18:47 IST

‘Hiking property tax based on land value will create problems’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Somu Veerraju has said it is a matter of pride for the country that people in different parts of the world are participating in the International Yoga Day celebrations. He participated as a chief guest in the celebrations held at the party office at Lawson’s Bay Colony here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Veerraju appreciated the study made by the Telangana government on the linking of rivers and said that Andhra Pradesh has failed to take up such an initiative. He said that hiking the property tax based on land value would create problems. He described the clamour for Special Category Status(SCS) as a ‘political drama’ and questioned what the State would get with the tag.

Party Visakhapatnam Parliamentary district president Raveendra Medapati presided.

MLC and BJP State general secretary P.V.N. Madhav, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha State president Surendra Mohan and district in-charge K. Lakshminarayana were among those who attended.