Clamour for dist. with Markapur as headquarters grows louder

Samiti members observe relay fast to press their demand

Members of the Markapur District Sadana Samiti(MDSS) on Saturday observed a relay fast to exert pressure on the YSR Congress Party Government to carve out a new district with Markapur as its headquarters.

“We are ready for any sacrifice to achieve the long-pending demand,” asserted MDSS Chairman Kandula Narayana Reddy while leading the protest in front of the office of the Revenue Division Officer in Markapur to press for creation of a district comprising the backward Assembly segments of Kanigiri, Darsi, Markapur, Yerragondapalem and Giddalur.

MDSS Convenor Sk.Saida put the onus on the five YSRCP MLAs elected from the Assembly constituencies, including State Education Minister A.Suresh, to convince Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to concede to their demand, failing which, they should put in their papers, he added.

‘No meaningful development’

These Assembly constituencies, located about 120 to 150 km away from Ongole, had not seen any meaningful development in the last five decades since the formation of the Prakasam district, contended Jena Sena Party leader Immadi Kasinath. Only when a Markapur-headquartered district is created that the western parts of Prakasam could be developed, he opined.

These five Assembly segments form part of the undivided Prakasam district and also figure in the proposed truncated Prakasam district after reorganisation of districts.