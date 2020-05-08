Clamour at inter-district border continues

The residents of R.R. Venkatapuram in the vicinity of the LG Polymers from where Styrene gas was leaked on Thursday, claiming 11 lives and leaving hundreds sick, continued to flee towards the inter-district border of Vizianagaram on Friday. After the pre-dawn tragedy, the panicky residents ran for their lives and approached towards Kothavalasa in Viziangaram district, some 15 km from the affected area.

Registration of names

The situation turned for the worse after the rumours of a fresh gas leak spread thick and fast around Thursday midnight and the residents from the other areas of the city also joined the crowd, seeking to cross the inter-district border that has been closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The police personnel deployed at the Chintapalem checkpost at their wits’ end when it came to management of the crowd. Given the gravity of the situation, the police finally allowed the entry but insisted that the residents must register their names before crossing over to Vizianagaram district.

By Friday morning, several places such as Kothavalasa, S. Kota, L. Kota and other places became the shelter areas for hundreds of people from Visakhapatnam. Traffic jam was witnessed between Pendurthi Junction and Chintalapalem. “We tried to convince the residents that there was no need to panic as the gas leak had been arrested. But, they people refused to budge,” said Kothavalasa Circle Inspector G. Govinda Rao.

Some people stayed at Kothavalasa Zilla Parishad High school and returned to their homes by Friday evening after the authorities confirmed that there was no threat.