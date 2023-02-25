HamberMenu
CJI visits Srisailam temple

February 25, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DIST.)

Ramesh Susarla
Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud being received at Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam on Saturday.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud being received at Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and his wife Kalpana Das visited Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple at Srisailam on Saturday evening and had a darshan of the presiding deities. The couple after reaching the guest house at temple town, visited the temple for a normal darshan and will participate in a abhishekam on Sunday morning.

They were earlier warmly welcomed by State Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, State Registrar General Y. Lakshmana Rao, Registrar General of Telangana K. Sujana, Commissioner Hari Jawahar Lal, Principal District Judge Kurnool N. Srinivasa Rao, Nandyal District Collector Manazir Jilani Samoon, SP Raghuveer Reddy, Joint Collector T. Nishanthi, Board of Trustees Chairman Reddywari Chakrapanireddy, Temple Executive Officer S. Lavanna.

