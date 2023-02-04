CJI urged to launch contempt proceedings against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister for his comments on shifting capital to Visakhapatnam 

February 04, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh High Court advocate G. Lakshminarayana wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India on Friday praying for the launch of contempt proceedings against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as per the Rules to Regulate Proceedings for Contempt of Supreme Court and the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, for indicating that the capital of Andhra Pradesh was going to be shifted to Visakhapatnam when the matter was pending adjudication by the apex court.

Mr. Lakshminarayana said that by doing so, the Chief Minister had grossly violated Section 2(C) of Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, as his remarks amounted to undermining the authority of the Supreme Court, and interfering with the administration of justice with regard to the capital city of Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Lakshminarayana said the High Court had on March 3, 2022, in a batch of writ petitions, gave the judgment that “the Legislature has no competence to pass any resolution / law for change of capital, or bifurcating or trifurcating the capital city.”

It (the judgment) was challenged by the State government in the Supreme Court and it was listed on January 31, 2023. On the same day, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had made the statement that the capital would be shifted to Visakhapatnam, which was clearly such that it attracted the charge of contempt of court.

“The due conduct of any judicial proceeding is a matter of high public importance as it is inextricably connected with the rule of law, which is the foundation for the constitutional mode of governance in the country,” Mr. Lakshminarayana observed in his plea.