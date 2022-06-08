CJI to attend NTR centenary in Tirupati on Jun 9

Justice N.V. Ramana, Chief Justice of India, will participate in the centenary celebrations of thespian turned politician N.T. Rama Rao near here on Thursday.

Justice Ramana will formally garland the NTR statue at 11 am and reach Sri Venkateswara University auditorium here to take part in the proceedings of the event jointly organised by NTR Centenary Festival Committee (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) and Nandanam Academy.

Late NTR’s daughter and BJP national General Secretary Daggubati Purandeswari will preside over the function, where noted ‘Sahasravadhani’ Dr. Medasani Mohan will perform the literary feat.

Several prominent personalities from chosen fields like G. Damodara Naidu (literature), V.R. Rasani (theatre), Devendar Pillai (dance), Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (classical vocal), M. Sudhakar (Mrudangam), Rashtriya Seva Samithi and Sakam Nagaraja (social service), G.Jagadish (orthopaedics), V.Vanaja (cardiology) and Alladi Mohan (general medicine), G.Venkatramana Raju and G. Chengalrayulu (agriculture), former bureaucrat N. Muktheswara Rao (administration), Amudala Murali (Avadhanam), academicians V. Uma and C. Bhuvaneswari Devi (education) and ‘Sthapathi’ P. Subramani (temple architecture) will be felicitated on the occasion.