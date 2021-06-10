Andhra Pradesh

CJI takes part in ‘Ekantha seva’ at Tirumala

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy receiving CJI Justice N.V. Ramana on his arrival at Tirumala on Thursday.  

Chief Justice of India Justice N.V. Ramana on Thursday took part in the ‘Ekantha seva’ at the Lord Venkateswara temple here.

He was accompanied by his wife Shivamala.

After a brief stay at the Padmavati rest house, he proceeded to the temple to take part in the night ritual.

Earlier, Justice Ramana, on reaching the town late in the evening, was accorded a warm reception by TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Additional E.O. A.V. Dharma Reddy, DIG Krantirana Tata, Collector Hari Narayan, Tirupati MLA B. Karunakar Reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, SP Ch. Venkatappala Naidu, District Judge Ravindra Babu and other officials at the rest house.

Justice Ramana will also visit the temple on Friday.


Comments
